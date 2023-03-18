Donald Trump flaunts his own possible arrest and calls for protests

New York, New York - Donald Trump , the former president and 2024 White House hopeful , said he expects to be arrested on Tuesday in connection with a New York investigation into an alleged hush money payment made to a porn star and called on his supporters to protest.

Former President Donald Trump seems to think he'll be arrested in the coming days. © SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Trump, referring to himself, posted on Truth Social that the "leading Republican candidate and former president of the United States will be arrested on Tuesday of next week."

"Protest, take our nation back!" he wrote on Truth Social, the conservative alternative to Twitter that is backed by Trump.

The Manhattan District Attorney is investigating Trump but has yet to announce charges against him. Trump would become the first former US president to be indicted.

US media reports, citing anonymous sources close to law enforcement, have been reporting that the indictment could arrive in the coming days.

Trump is facing a swirl of legal of problems, many of which he sounded off about in varying video rants on Friday.

The New York case in question is in connection with an alleged hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.