Reporter smacks Trump in the face with a boom mic

Joint Base Andrews, Maryland - President Donald Trump joked that a reporter "just became a big story" after he was accidentally smacked in the face with a boom mic.

Trump was accidentally smacked in the face with a boom mic during a press conference, but he didn't seem too fazed. © AFP/Brendan Smialowski

Trump was struck in the face with a giant fluffy boom mic while facing questions from reporters on Friday at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

A video of the incident shows Trump listening intently to a reporter's question as a mic appears from the bottom of the screen and glides across his face. He then raises his eyebrows in apparent bemusement.

"She just made television tonight," Trump joked, taking the moment in humor. "She just became a big story tonight."

While the incident itself was relatively innocuous and didn't seem to do anything except raise Trump's eyebrows, it has spurred some commentators to express concern over the president's security.

"How on earth did a reporter get that boom mic so close to Trump's face," asked conservative influencer Laura Loomer. "This just doesn't seem right. Security should tighten up. Embarrassing for the press."

In July, Trump survived an attempted assassination while giving a speech at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Others took the incident as an opportunity to lash out at the press, who they believed had behaved with little respect for Trump.