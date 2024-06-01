Robert De Niro denied award after slamming Trump outside of courthouse

Washington DC - The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) rescinded an award they were planning to give to Robert De Niro after the actor rallied against Donald Trump outside his hush money criminal trial.

The National Association of Broadcasters rescinded an award for Robert De Niro (r.) after the actor spoke outside Donald Trump's (l.) hush money trial. © Collage: Brendan Smialowski / AFP & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a recent statement given to The Hill, the group explained that they've decided not to honor De Niro next Tuesday as planned in order to stand by their values of being "proudly bipartisan."



"While we strongly support the right of every American to exercise free speech and participate in civic engagement, it is clear that Mr. De Niro's recent high-profile activities will create a distraction from the philanthropic work that we were hoping to recognize," the statement argued.

"To maintain the focus on service of the award winners, Mr. De Niro will no longer be attending the event," the group added.

The decision came after De Niro, a political activist and longtime critic of the former president, gave a press conference outside the New York courthouse where he described Trump as a "tyrant", and warned he would be a dictator if re-elected.

Two days later, the 12-person jury found Trump guilty on all 34 charges, making him the first former president to ever be convicted of a crime and officially making him a convicted felon.