Secret Service was warned of big problem before Trump shooting, new bodycam footage shows

Butler, Pennsylvania - Newly released police body-cam footage reveals a local officer's claims that he warned the Secret Service to cover the roof the gunman used during the assassination attempt against Donald Trump .

In video taken moments after Donald Trum was nearly assassinated, an officer told others he warned the Secret Service about the roof the shots came from. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In the footage from July 13 obtained by The Wall Street Journal, taken moments after the shooting, an irate Butler Township Police officer is heard venting about the agency failing to listen to him.

"I f***ing told them they need to post a guy f***ing over here," the officer angrily says, referring to the roof of a building that was left unsecured.



Earlier that day, a gunman opened fire in the middle of Trump's rally, as he lay perched on top of that same roof, which was located about 130 yards from the stage on which the former president was speaking.

Other officers on the scene expressed confusion, with one responding, "I thought you guys were on the roof."



Earlier this week, Butler Township also released footage that shows an officer attempting to climb the side of the building to confront the shooter, but quickly dropping down after realizing they had a weapon.

Since the incident, which wounded Trump and two others, and killed one bystander, the Secret Service has faced heavy criticism, with many arguing the shooting was preventable.