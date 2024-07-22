Secret Service admits "failure" to protect Trump at tense hearing over assassination attempt

Washington DC - Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle acknowledged on Monday that the agency failed in its mission to prevent the assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump .

"The Secret Service's solemn mission is to protect our nation's leaders," Cheatle said during testimony before the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.

"On July 13, we failed," she said. "As director of the United States Secret Service, I take full responsibility for any security lapse." But she rejected a wave of bipartisan calls for her resignation.

Cheatle said the attack on Trump, who was slightly wounded in his right ear while speaking at a campaign rally, was "the most significant operational failure of the Secret Service in decades."

"There clearly was a mistake, and we will make every effort to make sure that this never happens again," she said.

The 20-year-old gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, opened fire on Trump with an AR-style assault rifle just minutes after the former Republican president and current White House candidate began speaking at the campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Crooks, who was perched on the roof of a nearby building with a clear sightline of the stage, was shot dead by a Secret Service sniper 26 seconds after firing the first of eight shots. Investigators have concluded that Crooks, who lived in a town about 50 miles from Butler, acted alone and have not been able to identify any strong ideological or political leanings.

Two rally attendees were seriously wounded in the shooting, and a 50-year-old firefighter, Corey Comperatore, of Freeport, Pennsylvania, was shot dead.

Opening the hearing into the assassination bid, Republican committee chairman James Comer said, "This tragedy was preventable" and "It is my firm belief, Director Cheadle, that you should resign."