Should Donald Trump be constitutionally barred from running for president?

Palm Beach, Florida - A debate has been raging online and in political circles about whether a constitutional clause could be used to ban Donald Trump from running for president.

Several prominent legal experts are coming forward to argue that the Fourteenth Amendment should be used to bar Donald Trump from holding office. © ALMOND NGAN / AFP

As Trump faces 91 felony charges within four criminal indictments, the question on everyone's mind is will he end up serving time, or will he manage to evade accountability once again?

An even bigger question from some Trump critics is whether he can be stopped from returning to the White House.

On Saturday, The Atlantic published an op-ed in which conservative legal scholars Laurence Tribe and J. Michael Luttig argued that Trump should be barred from the presidency according to a specific constitutional clause.

"Having thought long and deeply about the text, history, and purpose of the Fourteenth Amendment's disqualification clause for much of our professional careers, both of us concluded some years ago that, in fact, a conviction would be beside the point," the op-ed argues.

"The former president's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, and the resulting attack on the US Capitol, place him squarely within the ambit of the disqualification clause, and he is therefore ineligible to serve as president ever again."