Speaker Mike Johnson pushes Trump's bill demands after almost being ousted

Washington DC - House Speaker Mike Johnson is now calling the shots for Donald Trump after the president-elect saved him from being ousted.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (r.) has been demanding that congressional Republicans support a single reconciliation bill on Donald Trump's (l.) behalf. © Collage: Rebecca Noble & Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Sources recently told NBC News that Johnson attended a closed-door retreat on Saturday, during which he told his Republican colleagues that Trump "was in favor of passing a single reconciliation bill that would address his priorities, including border security, energy, and an extension of his signature 2017 tax law."

Johnson appeared to confirm the claims during an interview with Fox News on Sunday morning, telling host Maria Bartiromo that Trump "is going to prefer, as he likes to say, one big beautiful bill" that he hopes will be voted on within the first week of April.

"We've made a lot of campaign promises President Trump did as well, and reconciliation is the way to get it done," Johnson argued.

Reconciliation bills are used to make changes to spending and revenue with only a simple majority of 51 Senate votes, as opposed to the usual 60.

As Republicans hold the majority in both the House and Senate, reconciliation bills make it easier for them to push along their agenda quickly.

Johnson stepping up for Trump comes after he was narrowly re-elected to his position on Monday.