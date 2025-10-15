State Department goes on visa cancellation spree over Charlie Kirk assassination posts

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's State Department revoked the visas of several foreign nationals over posts they made in the wake of far-right organizer Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Those affected include nationals from Germany, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, Brazil and Paraguay.

In a thread on X, the State Department cited their online comments as justification.

"A German national celebrated Kirk's death and attempted to justify his murder, writing 'when fascists die, democrats don't complain'," one post read, adding, "Visa revoked."

"The United States has no obligation to host foreigners who wish death on Americans," the State Department said, noting it will continue identifying visa holders who "celebrated the heinous assassination" of Kirk.

Kirk was shot dead at an event on Utah Valley University campus on September 10.

He built a reputation as an advocate for absolute free speech, including the right to promote racist, homophobic, transphobic, and sexist views.

The State Department had warned in September that foreign nationals could face visa revocations if they justified the attack online, while the Trump administration has cracked down on any critical appraisals of Kirk's legacy.

Journalists, pundits, and celebrities such as Jimmy Kimmel have faced either temporary or permanent career consequences – sometimes for as little as quoting Kirk's own words.