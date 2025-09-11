MSNBC fires political analyst Matthew Dowd after on-air response to Charlie Kirk's death

New York, New York - MSNBC fired political analyst Matthew Dowd for his on-air response to the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk on Wednesday.

Dowd, who had been working for the network since 2022, was let go almost immediately after appearing on Katy Tur Reports and answering a question on Kirk and the wider political context of his murder.

"He's been one of the most divisive, especially divisive younger figures in this, who is constantly sort of pushing this sort of hate speech or sort of aimed at certain groups," Dowd said of the far-right Turning Points USA founder.

"And I always go back to, hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions," he added. "And I think that is the environment we are in."

As Republicans and other conservatives pounced on his comments, MSNBC president Rebecca Kutler issued an apology and called the remarks "inappropriate, insensitive, and unacceptable."

Not long after the statement was issued, Dowd was gone, per a Deadline report. He had made his own apology over Bluesky, saying he "in no way intended" to blame Kirk for the attack.

A Christian nationalist and advocate for far-right causes, Kirk gained prominence by spreading his extreme views on abortion, gun rights, people of color, and Islam.