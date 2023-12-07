Trump fake electors hit with crime charges in Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada - The Nevada grand jury indicted six Republicans who allegedly attempted to falsely certify that Donald Trump had won the state in an attempt to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Are more in Trump's camp continuing to go down?

According to a statement from the state's Attorney General Aaron Ford, the defendants apparently "falsely portrayed themselves as Nevada's presidential electors in the aftermath of the 2020 election."

The six "fake elector" defendants are Michael McDonald, Jesse Law, Jim DeGraffenreid, Durward James Hindle III, Shawn Meehan, and Eileen Rice.

Each defendant has been charged with two felonies - offering a false instrument for filing and uttering a forged instrument - which carry a minimum of one year in prison and a maximum of four and five years, respectively.

"When the efforts to undermine faith in our democracy began after the 2020 election, I made it clear that I would do everything in my power to defend the institutions of our nation and our state," Ford said of the indictments.

"We cannot allow attacks on democracy to go unchallenged."