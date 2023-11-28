Donald Trump can't convince Georgia prosecutors to offer plea deal
Atlanta, Georgia - The Fulton County prosecutors leading the 2020 Georgia election subversion case against Donald Trump are refusing to give plea deals to him and other defendants in an attempt to force them to trial.
According to The Guardian, two sources say prosecutors have no intention of offering deals to Trump, his former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, or his former attorney Rudy Giuliani.
District Attorney Fani Willis has either offered deals or is in talks with the 16 other defendants in the case, hoping they will agree to testify in future proceedings against the remaining defendants.
Back in August, Willis charged and indicted Trump and 18 others for their alleged effort to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results.
Prosecutors have already granted plea deals for a number of defendants, including former Trump attorneys Kenneth Chesebro, Jenna Ellis, and Sidney Powell, who have all agreed to testify against Trump.
Trump is also being investigated by prosecutors in several other US states – including Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin – for his role in the "fake electors" scheme, which may bring more charges against him in the future.
Cover photo: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP