Trial of Ryan Routh, accused of golf course plot to kill Trump, begins in Florida

Miami, Florida - The trial of a man charged with plotting to shoot Donald Trump on a Florida golf course during last year's election campaign began in earnest Thursday after three days of jury selection.

The trial of Ryan Routh, who is charged with plotting to shoot Donald Trump (r.) last year, began in earnest Thursday after three days of jury selection. © Collage: IMAGO / Newscom / EyePress & SAUL LOEB / AFP

In an unusual step, defendant Ryan Routh (59) is representing himself at the trial in Florida, which is expected to last between two and four weeks.

Minutes into his opening statement, Judge Aileen Cannon interrupted Routh as he talked about the history of humanity and conflicts around the world, according to US media.

Routh pressed on with rambling digressions on matters unrelated to his case, the outlets reported, so the judge said opening statements were over and asked the prosecution to call its first witness.

The Hawaii resident, who has no legal training, is charged with attempted assassination of a presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer and firearms offenses. He faces life in prison if convicted.

Routh was arrested on September 15 after a Secret Service agent saw the barrel of a rifle poking from bushes on the perimeter of the West Palm Beach golf course where Trump was playing a round ahead of the November election.

The agent opened fire and Routh, who apparently fled in a vehicle, was arrested shortly after.

The incident came in the wake of an assassination attempt on Trump on July 13, 2024, in which Thomas Matthew Crooks fired several shots during a rally. One of them grazed Trump's right ear.

Routh's apparent motives remain unclear.

He said he voted for Trump in the 2016 election but has since made statements against him, including calling him a "baboon" and an "idiot" in a recent court filing.