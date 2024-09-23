DOJ reveals Trump golf course assassin's letter: "Dear World, I failed you"

Washington DC - The Department of Justice has released a letter allegedly written by the man facing charges for attempting to assassinate Donald Trump .

On Monday, the Department of Justice filed a court document that contained a letter written by the man who allegedly tried to assassinate Donald Trump. © Collage: Department of Justice & Megan Briggs / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, DOJ prosecutors filed a "Written Factualy Proffer" in support of their request that Ryan Routh, the man who was caught allegedly attempting to assassinate the former president on September 15, be placed in detention ahead of his trial.

The document revealed that an unnamed witness claimed Routh "dropped off a box at his residence several months prior" to the incident.

After learning of Routh's arrest, the witness opened the box, discovering "ammunition, a metal pipe, miscellaneous building materials, tools, four phones, and various letters."

The DOJ included an image of one of the letters, addressed to "the world," in which Routh allegedly wrote, "This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump, but I am so sorry I failed you."

"I tried my best and gave it all I've got – but I couldn't muster it," the letter continued. "It's up to you now to finish the job, and I will offer $150,000 to whomever can complete the job."

The letter goes on to argue that Trump is "unfit to be anything, much less a US president" and claims that Trump's choice to end relations with Iran caused the Middle East to become "unraveled."