Trump accuses Putin and Kim Jong-un of conspiring against US in rambling message to Xi

Washington DC - President Donald Trump targeted Chinese President Xi Jinping in his latest social media rant, and accused Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un of conspiring against the US.

President Donald Trump (r.) targeted Chinese President Xi Jinping in a bizarre social media rant about US involvement in World War II. © Collage: AFP/Greg Baker & AFP/Saul Loeb

In a bizarre post on Truth Social, Trump called on Xi to recognize US involvement in World War II during Wednesday's massive military parade in Beijing, which drew leaders from Russia, North Korea, and beyond.

"The big question to be answered is whether or not President Xi of China will mention the massive amount of support and 'blood' that The United States of America gave to China in order to help it to secure its FREEDOM from a very unfriendly foreign invader," Trump said.



On Wednesday, Xi was joined by Putin and Kim for a massive parade to commemorate 80 years since the end of WWII. During a speech preceding the parade, Xi declared that China is "unstoppable."

The US entered the Pacific Theatre of WWII after the bombing of Pearl Harbor in December 1941. It was involved in the liberation of China – one of the conflict's four main allied powers alongside the US, UK, and USSR – which ended in Japan's formal surrender on September 2, 1945.

"Many Americans died in China's quest for Victory and Glory," Trump declared. "I hope that they are rightfully Honored and Remembered for their Bravery and Sacrifice! May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration."

It was at this point that Trump turned his ire towards Putin and Kim's presence at the celebrations.