North Korea's Kim Jong Un passes into China on the way to major military parade

This handout photograph, taken and released by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of Russia on September 12, 2023, shows North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un getting out of the train carriage at Khasan train station. © Handout / RUSSIAN ENVIRONMENT MINISTRY / AFP

It is a rare trip outside North Korea for Kim, who is one of 26 heads of state slated to attend a military parade in Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II.

If it proceeds as planned, the diplomatic foray will mark the first time that Kim, Russia's Vladimir Putin, and China's Xi Jinping appear at the same event.

On Monday, Xi and Putin took turns swiping at the West during a gathering of Eurasian leaders in Tianjin, just south of Beijing.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) touts itself as a non-Western style of collaboration between 10 countries in the region and seeks to be an alternative to traditional alliances.

Kim's upcoming presence "formalizes the China-Russia-North Korea trilateral [relationship] to the public," Soo Kim, a geopolitical risk consultant and former CIA analyst, told AFP.