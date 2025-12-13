Trump's massive fee hike for skilled worker visas faces major legal challenge as states launch lawsuit

Washington DC - President Donald Trump's extortionate $100,000 fee for H-1B skilled worker visas has been hit with a major legal challenge from Democratic states.

President Donald Trump's $100,000 H-1B visa scheme is in hot water due to a major legal challenge from multiple US states. © AFP/Alex Wroblewski

California and 18 other states launched a lawsuit against the measure announced in September, arguing on that it breaks a federal law regulating fee collecting by immigration authorities.

Per current rules, fees are only supposed to cover the cost of administering visa programs. In the case of H-1B visas, that amount would fall between $2,000 and $5,000.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office also said that Trump lacks the authority to impose the $100,000 surcharge.

"As the world's fourth-largest economy, California knows that when skilled talent from around the world joins our workforce, it drives our state forward," Bonta said in a Friday press release.

"President Trump’s illegal $100,000 H-1B visa fee creates unnecessary – and illegal – financial burdens on California public employers and other providers of vital services, exacerbating labor shortages in key sectors."