Trump admin reportedly possesses Jeffrey Epstein prison video without "missing minute"

Washington DC - A new report claims President Donald Trump 's administration has a copy of the surveillance video showing the door to Jeffrey Epstein's prison cell without the mysterious "missing minute."

According to CBS News, a government source familiar with the investigation claims the FBI, the Federal Bureau of Prisons, and the Department of Justice (DOJ) inspector general are all in possession of an unedited, full version of the security video, which was taken the night Epstein was believed to have committed suicide in his cell.

The news comes after the FBI and DOJ released a final report on Epstein's case, dismissing theories that he was murdered in prison or kept a "client list" featuring prominent figures.

The report included nearly 11 hours of footage taken outside Epstein's cell that the DOJ insisted was "full raw" video that would have captured anyone entering the room.

But sleuths quickly noticed the video had been edited, with the minute between 11:59 PM to midnight being mysteriously cut out for unknown reasons.



When asked about the missing minute earlier this month, Attorney General Pam Bondi, who has been overseeing the case, claimed the surveillance equipment was "from like 1999," and all cameras in the prison "reset" with around the same time to "redo that video."