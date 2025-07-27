Hegseth's flip-flopping on promotion decision prompts intervention from key military figure

Washington DC - Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly had a talking to from one of the US' key military figures after indecision and flip-flopping over whether to approve a promotion.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has been plagued by scandal and blunders since entering office. © AFP/Saul Loeb

A report by the New York Times reveals that Hegseth repeatedly flip-flopped on whether to give Lt. General Douglas A. Sims II a promotion, prompting a senior military official to get involved.

Hegseth accused Sims – without providing evidence – of leaking sensitive information to the news media, according to sources close to the secretary.

Despite indicating he would move forward with the promotion after Sims was cleared of the allegations, Hegseth again changed his mind and accused Sims of being close to General Mark Milley, who is viewed as disloyal to the Trump administration.

The bizarre indecision led to an intervention from General Dan Caine, the current chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who put pressure on Hegseth to give Sims the promotion.

After an intervention from one of the military's top figures and a final meeting with Sims, Hegseth refused to grant the promotion. Sims is now expected to retire after 34 years in the military.