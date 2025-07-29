Trump makes new threat against Russia as he moves up deadline to end Ukraine war

Washington DC - US President Donald Trump said his deadline for Russia to end the fighting in Ukraine or face new sanctions will be in 10 days from Tuesday.

Donald Trump (r.) confirmed on Tuesday that he has given Russia 10 days to end its war on Ukraine or face new sanctions from the US. © Collage: Mikhail METZEL / POOL / AFP & Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

"Ten days from today," Trump told reporters when asked what the exact deadline would be.

Trump – flying back from Britain to Washington DC – had already said on Monday that he was reducing a previous ultimatum of 50 days to between 10 and 12 days, but his latest comments indicated an apparently firm date at the end of next week.

Trump said that he had not heard from Putin about his threat. "I haven't had any response. It's a shame," he said.

And the Republican appeared to play down the effect of his planned actions.

"We're going to put on tariffs and stuff," he said, but "I don't know if it's going to affect Russia because obviously he wants to keep the war going."

Russia has continued to attack Ukraine despite the threats, with Trump saying on Monday, "We thought we had it settled numerous times, and then President Putin goes out and starts launching rockets into some city like Kyiv and kills a lot of people in a nursing home or whatever."