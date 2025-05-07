Trump administration amps up Greenland threats by sending spies

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration recently directed multiple intelligence agencies to spy on Greenland, as he remains set on taking it over.

According to The Wall Street Journal, officials working under National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard sent out a "collection emphasis message" ordering the Central Intelligence Agency, the Defense Intelligence Agency, and the National Security Agency to focus their spying capabilities on Greenland.

The agencies have been instructed to gather intel on the country's independence movement and citizens' views on Trump's effort to seize the land.

In a statement, Gabbard said the WSJ "should be ashamed of aiding deep state actors who seek to undermine the president by politicizing and leaking classified information."

Since taking office, Trump has repeatedly proposed the idea of annexing Greenland, despite the fact that its citizens oppose the idea.

Leaders of Denmark, which owns the country, have also insisted the country is not for sale, and is planning to spend over a billion dollars to protect it.

Back in March, during an address to Congress, Trump declared, "One way or the other, we're going to get it."

In a recent interview, Trump refused to rule out the idea of using military force to achieve his goal, and insisted the US needs the country "very badly."