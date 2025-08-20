Zohran Mamdani campaign responds to new reports of Cuomo-Trump collusion in NYC mayoral race
New York, New York - Former Governor Andrew Cuomo reportedly told supporters he believes there will be "opportunities to actually cooperate" with President Donald Trump as he seeks to defeat New York City's popular Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani.
"We can minimize [the Curtis Sliwa] vote, because he'll never be a serious candidate," Cuomo said in reference to the city's Republican mayoral nominee at a private fundraiser on Saturday at the Hamptons home of media mogul Jimmy Finkelstein, according to Politico.
"And Trump himself, as well as top Republicans, will say the goal is to stop Mamdani. And you’ll be wasting your vote on Sliwa. So I feel good about that," the former governor added.
Cuomo's comments at the fundraiser came just weeks after the New York Times published that he had spoken by phone with Trump about the mayoral race.
When asked at the fundraiser whether his team was in contact with the White House about influencing the race, the independent candidate reportedly responded, "Let’s put it this way: I knew the president very well."
"I believe there's a big piece of him that actually wants redemption in New York. He feels that he was rejected by New York," Cuomo continued. "We voted for Hillary Clinton. Bill de Blasio took his name off things. So I believe there will be opportunities to actually cooperate with him."
"I also believe that he's not going to want to fight with me in New York if he can avoid it."
Zohran Mamdani campaign responds to Cuomo's fundraiser comments
Cuomo resigned from the governor's office in 2021 amid allegations of sexual harassment from numerous women and of covering up Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes.
The ex-state executive handily lost the Democratic primary for New York City mayor in June.
Since then, he has launched an independent campaign in a desperate bid to defeat Mamdani in the general election come November.
Trump, meanwhile, has threatened to arrest the 33-year-old state assemblymember, calling him a "communist" and a "radical left lunatic."
"Andrew Cuomo has been caught red-handed. After repeatedly denying it, now behind closed doors at a luxe Hamptons fundraiser Andrew Cuomo admitted he’s been conspiring with Donald Trump in the mayoral election," said Dora Pekec, a spokesperson for the Mamdani campaign.
"Since he's too afraid to say it to New Yorkers' faces, we'll make it clear: Andrew Cuomo IS Donald Trump's choice for mayor."
Mamdani last week engaged in a five-borough tour of New York City in opposition to the Trump administration's harmful agenda.
Cover photo: Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP, CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & STEPHANIE KEITH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP