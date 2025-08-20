Zohran Mamdani campaign responds to new reports of Cuomo-Trump collusion in NYC mayoral race

New York, New York - Former Governor Andrew Cuomo reportedly told supporters he believes there will be "opportunities to actually cooperate" with President Donald Trump as he seeks to defeat New York City's popular Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani .

New York City mayoral hopeful Andrew Cuomo (r.) has said he believes there will be "opportunities to actually cooperate" with President Donald Trump. © Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP & CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"We can minimize [the Curtis Sliwa] vote, because he'll never be a serious candidate," Cuomo said in reference to the city's Republican mayoral nominee at a private fundraiser on Saturday at the Hamptons home of media mogul Jimmy Finkelstein, according to Politico.

"And Trump himself, as well as top Republicans, will say the goal is to stop Mamdani. And you’ll be wasting your vote on Sliwa. So I feel good about that," the former governor added.

Cuomo's comments at the fundraiser came just weeks after the New York Times published that he had spoken by phone with Trump about the mayoral race.

When asked at the fundraiser whether his team was in contact with the White House about influencing the race, the independent candidate reportedly responded, "Let’s put it this way: I knew the president very well."

"I believe there's a big piece of him that actually wants redemption in New York. He feels that he was rejected by New York," Cuomo continued. "We voted for Hillary Clinton. Bill de Blasio took his name off things. So I believe there will be opportunities to actually cooperate with him."

"I also believe that he's not going to want to fight with me in New York if he can avoid it."