Gavin Newsom responds as Fox News hosts melt down over Trump impression: "They still don't get it"

Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom has been recently doing his best impersonation of President Donald Trump , and Fox News isn't impressed.

In a recent social media post, California Governor Gavin Newsom mocked Fox News after an anchor criticized him for impersonating President Donald Trump. © MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Monday's episode of Fox News' The Five, co-host Dana Perino was clearly bothered by Newsom mocking the president and attempted to give him some unsolicited advice.

"You have to stop it with the Twitter thing," Perino said. "I don't know where his wife is? If I were his wife, I would say, 'You are making a fool of yourself, stop it!'

"Do not let your staff tweet – and if you are doing it yourself, put the phone away and start over," she continued.

"He's got a big job as governor of California, but if he wants an even bigger job, he has to be a little more serious," she added, alluding to rumors that Newsom is considering a presidential run.

Later that day, Newsom's press office X account shared a clip of her comments, along with the caption, "ALMOST A WEEK IN AND THEY STILL DON'T GET IT."

In a follow-up post shared on Tuesday, Newsom wrote, "DANA 'DING DONG' PERINO (NEVER HEARD OF HER UNTIL TODAY!) IS MELTING DOWN BECAUSE OF ME, GAVIN C. NEWSOM! FOX HATES THAT I AM AMERICA'S MOST FAVORITE GOVERNOR ("RATINGS KING") SAVING AMERICA."

He went on to say that the network is "LOSING IT BECAUSE WHEN I TYPE, AMERICA NOW WINS!!!"