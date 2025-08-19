Gavin Newsom responds as Fox News hosts melt down over Trump impression: "They still don't get it"
Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom has been recently doing his best impersonation of President Donald Trump, and Fox News isn't impressed.
On Monday's episode of Fox News' The Five, co-host Dana Perino was clearly bothered by Newsom mocking the president and attempted to give him some unsolicited advice.
"You have to stop it with the Twitter thing," Perino said. "I don't know where his wife is? If I were his wife, I would say, 'You are making a fool of yourself, stop it!'
"Do not let your staff tweet – and if you are doing it yourself, put the phone away and start over," she continued.
"He's got a big job as governor of California, but if he wants an even bigger job, he has to be a little more serious," she added, alluding to rumors that Newsom is considering a presidential run.
Later that day, Newsom's press office X account shared a clip of her comments, along with the caption, "ALMOST A WEEK IN AND THEY STILL DON'T GET IT."
In a follow-up post shared on Tuesday, Newsom wrote, "DANA 'DING DONG' PERINO (NEVER HEARD OF HER UNTIL TODAY!) IS MELTING DOWN BECAUSE OF ME, GAVIN C. NEWSOM! FOX HATES THAT I AM AMERICA'S MOST FAVORITE GOVERNOR ("RATINGS KING") SAVING AMERICA."
He went on to say that the network is "LOSING IT BECAUSE WHEN I TYPE, AMERICA NOW WINS!!!"
Fox News can't handle Gavin Newsom's social media tactics
In the past week, the governor has been sharing social media posts imitating Trump's bizarre posting style, which includes typing in all-caps, gloating about himself, and insulting his political rivals.
Perino isn't the only Fox anchor who has expressed outrage over the strange political tactic, either. Host Trace Gallagher said Newsom "is trying to be funny... but comes off as childish."
"You are the governor of the biggest state in the union. What are you doing?" Gallagher added.
Newsom clapped back, calling Gallagher "BIRD-BRAIN," referencing the same nickname Trump gave to former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley during the 2024 presidential race.
Host Tomi Lahren, meanwhile, wrote in an X post that Newsom's team of "beta males who sit down to pee actually think they're trolling the president and actually think this is making Gavin look like a bad a**."
"You got a feel for those California boys, I don't know if it's the weed or the gender-neutral bathrooms, but something is wrong over there," Lahren added.
In response, Newsom wrote, "Tomi's account is basically Yelp for toilets now."
While Trump hasn't directly commented on the impersonation, he did randomly bring Newsom up during an interview with Fox News last Friday, describing him as "incompetent" and "one of the worst governors in history."
Cover photo: Collage: Jemal Countess & MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP