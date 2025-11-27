Trump administration announces end of TPS protections for Haitians despite ongoing conflict
Washington DC - President Donald Trump's administration has announced that Haitians' Temporary Protected Status will expire early next year.
The Department of Homeland Security issued a memo on Wednesday saying that TPS for Haitian nationals will end on February 3, 2026.
"This decision was based on a review conducted by US Citizenship and Immigration Services, input from relevant US government agencies, and an analysis indicating that allowing Haitian nationals to remain temporarily in the United States is inconsistent with US national interests," reads a notice on the decision.
The termination is expected to impact around 340,000 people living in the US.
TPS is a temporary legal status granted to nationals of designated countries who cannot safely return due to war, natural disasters, or other "extraordinary" conditions.
Haiti was initially designated for TPS in 2010. The first Trump administration attempted to terminate it but was blocked by court challenges. The Biden administration's DHS designated TPS anew and extended the protections through February 2026.
Since returning to office, Trump has sought to end TPS protections for Haitians and nationals of other countries. The DHS in February announced it would vacate the TPS extension, but a federal judge in September ruled the move unlawful.
Haitian activists call on US to reverse TPS decision
The notice of TPS' termination has sparked alarm given the grave conditions facing the Haitian people, including violence, mass displacement, and political turmoil.
The Trump administration is offering people who use the CBP Home mobile app to "self-deport" a plane ticket, a $1,000 payment, and "potential future opportunities for legal immigration to the United States" – without providing more information on the latter.
In response to the DHS notice, the Haitian Bridge Alliance urged the US government to reverse the decision and called on Congress to "create a permanent pathway for Haitian TPS holders."
"If Haiti doesn't warrant TPS, which country does?" said the group's Executive Director Guerline Jozef.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency