Trump administration announces end of TPS protections for Haitians despite ongoing conflict

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration has announced that Haitians' Temporary Protected Status will expire early next year.

The Trump administration has announced it will end TPS for Haiti in February 2026. © IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

The Department of Homeland Security issued a memo on Wednesday saying that TPS for Haitian nationals will end on February 3, 2026.

"This decision was based on a review conducted by US Citizenship and Immigration Services, input from relevant US government agencies, and an analysis indicating that allowing Haitian nationals to remain temporarily in the United States is inconsistent with US national interests," reads a notice on the decision.

The termination is expected to impact around 340,000 people living in the US.

TPS is a temporary legal status granted to nationals of designated countries who cannot safely return due to war, natural disasters, or other "extraordinary" conditions.

Haiti was initially designated for TPS in 2010. The first Trump administration attempted to terminate it but was blocked by court challenges. The Biden administration's DHS designated TPS anew and extended the protections through February 2026.

Since returning to office, Trump has sought to end TPS protections for Haitians and nationals of other countries. The DHS in February announced it would vacate the TPS extension, but a federal judge in September ruled the move unlawful.