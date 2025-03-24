Trump administration arrests FBI whistleblower who revealed Rudy Giuliani cover-up

New York, New York - Jonathan Buma, a former FBI counterintelligence agent turned whistleblower, has been arrested after exposing what he believed was political bias in Donald Trump 's first presidency.

An FBI whistleblower who claimed to have witnessed a political cover-up involving Rudy Giuliani (l.) during Donald Trump's first presidential term was recently arrested. © Collage: Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP

According to The Guardian, Buma was arrested on Monday as he was preparing to board an international flight at John F. Kennedy Airport. He was released on $10,000 bail Tuesday following a court hearing, and his case will now be moved to a California federal court.

Buma gained national attention in September 2023 after he told Business Insider that while working under Trump during his first term, he presented information to the bureau about potential criminal actions involving Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, which his superiors were very interested in.

But when he presented information regarding Trump's former attorney Rudy Giuliani possibly being compromised in a Russian counter-influence operation, his superior quickly dismissed the matter.

That same year, Buma filed a statement with the US Senate alleging "numerous acts of intelligence suppression."

Buma is now facing charges for allegedly printing 130 confidential files from the bureau's internal systems in October 2023 before taking leave from the agency.



He also allegedly shared portions of a manuscript for his upcoming book, which contained information regarding "the FBI's efforts and investigations into a foreign country's weapons of mass destruction (WMD) program."