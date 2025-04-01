Trump administration axes dozens of prosecutors in Justice Department purge

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and his administration have been quietly firing dozens of prosecutors within the Department of Justice (DOJ) as they continue their effort to fill the federal government with MAGA loyalists.

In a statement to the Associated Press, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the White House has been working "in coordination with" the DOJ to fire over 50 attorneys and deputies in recent weeks.



"The American people deserve a judicial branch full of honest arbiters of the law who want to protect democracy, not subvert it," Leavitt told the outlet, though the DOJ is part of the executive branch.

Adam Schleifer, a worker at the US attorney's office in Los Angeles, received an email on Friday regarding his termination "on behalf of President Donald J. Trump."

The email came exactly an hour after far-right commentator Laura Loomer shared a post on social media calling for Schleifer to be fired over critical comments about Trump he has made in the past.

Schleifer was also part of the team prosecuting a fraud case against Andrew Wiederhorn, the former CEO of Fat Brands Inc., who has donated to pro-Trump causes.



The firings come as Trump and his administration have been firing thousands of federal employees and replacing many of them with candidates that align with his MAGA agenda.