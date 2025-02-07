Trump's DOJ receives FBI list of employees who worked on January 6 cases

Washington DC - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has reportedly handed over a list of their employees who worked on investigating the Capitol riots to President Donald Trump 's Department of Justice (DOJ).

According to CNN, acting FBI Director Brian Driscoll emailed employees to announce the agency proved the names through a classified system to protect workers.

"I want to be clear that as of now, we do not have information indicating the Department of Justice intends to disseminate these lists publicly, and they are fully aware of the risks we believe are inherent in doing so," Driscoll wrote

"We will let you know immediately if we learn the Department's intentions regarding these lists changes," he added.

On his first day in office, Trump pardoned more than 1,500 of his supporters who stormed Congress on January 6, 2021.

Trump's new Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove sent a memo to the FBI with the subject line "Terminations" demanding the list on January 31. The FBI responded by providing the information but omitted the names of the employees.

Bove demanded a revision of the list with the names, insisting that the only employees that should be concerned are those that "acted with corrupt or partisan intent," "blatantly defied orders," and "exercised discretion in weaponizing the FBI."