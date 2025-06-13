Trump admin. abruptly revokes legal status of migrants from four countries

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration recently informed a number of legal migrants that their time in the US is up.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump's administration sent a notice to recipients of a legal immigration program that their legal status has been revoked. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

According to CNN, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Thursday sent a notice to hundreds of thousands of migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to say that their permission to live and work in the US had been revoked, and ordered them to leave the country immediately.

"If you do not leave, you may be subject to enforcement actions, including but not limited to detention and removal, without an opportunity to make personal arrangements and return to your country in an orderly manner," the notice read.

Recipients of the notice were a part of a program launched in 2022 by Trump's predecessor, former President Joe Biden, which allowed individuals who have a sponsor in the US to apply, undergo screening and vetting, and complete mandated vaccinations.

The humanitarian effort was intended to curb an influx of illegal border crossings, but in October 2024, the Biden administration said it would not extend legal permissions for the program, forcing recipients to seek other legal means to remain in the US.