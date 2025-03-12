Trump administration's bid to cancel teacher training grants thwarted as judge raises alarm over cuts

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell (r.) has hailed a judge's order to temporarily halt the Trump administration's termination of teacher training grants as a "victory for our students, teachers and school districts." © Collage: ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP & ARAYA DOHENY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

US District Judge Myong Joun issued the temporary restraining order (TRO) after the Education Department last month terminated hundreds of millions of dollars in grants funded through the congressionally authorized Teacher Quality Partnership and Supporting Effective Educator Development programs.

"The record shows that if I were to deny the TRO, dozens of programs upon which public schools, public universities, students, teachers, and faculty rely will be gutted," Joun wrote, siding with eight state attorneys general who filed the challenge.

The states had argued that the terminations were likely related to Trump administration efforts to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

The grants were to go toward teacher preparation programs in areas including math, science, and special education, and had been shown to increase faculty retention rates.

"This order is a victory for our students, teachers and school districts, restoring funds to programs designed to address the ongoing teacher shortage in the Commonwealth, including those serving vulnerable students with special needs," Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell said in a statement.

"As our lawsuit proceeds, I will continue to stand with and advocate for our students, teachers, and school districts as they work to increase the number of high-quality educators in our state and ensure our children thrive."