Trump's Education Department sparks alarm with enormous staffing cuts

Washington DC - Donald Trump 's Department of Education said Tuesday it was slashing its staff numbers by almost half, the opening gambit in a plan to dismantle the department.

Secretary Linda McMahon has announced major staffing cuts at the US Department of Education just days after starting her role. © REUTERS

The move is the latest to roil the US federal government in the six weeks since the president returned to the White House pledging to drastically slim what he says is a flabby and inefficient bureaucracy, with thousands of employees across the country already fired.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon told Fox News the decision to chop her staff – just five days after she started work – was a step toward fulfilling Trump's order last month that she "put herself out of a job."

"His directive to me, clearly, is to shut down the Department of Education, which we know we'll have to work with Congress, you know, to get that accomplished," said McMahon, the former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment.

"But what we did today was to take the first step of eliminating what I think is bureaucratic bloat."

Employees at the agency, which manages student loans, monitors achievements among learners, and enforces civil rights, were locked out of their offices on Tuesday.

"As part of the Department of Education's final mission, the Department today initiated a reduction in force impacting nearly 50 percent of the Department's workforce," said a statement.