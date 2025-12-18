Trump administration moves to ramp up denaturalization cases in 2026

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration is now making moves to strip more foreign-born Americans of their citizenship.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump's administration ordered Citizenship and Immigration Services to ramp up denaturalization cases next year. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

According to The New York Times, the Trump administration issued guidance on Tuesday to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services field offices calling on them to "supply Office of Immigration Litigation with 100-200 denaturalization cases per month" in the 2026 fiscal year.

If pulled off, the move would mark a significant escalation in denaturalization cases in the US.

In comparison, Justice Department data shows that between 2017 and 2025, there have been over 120 cases filed in total.



Denaturalization tends to take place in rare instances, such as when an individual commits fraud while applying for citizenship, but the Trump administration has sought to use any means possible to target all immigrants – undocumented or not – in his second term.

"It's no secret that US Citizenship and Immigration Services' war on fraud includes prioritizing those who've unlawfully obtained US citizenship – especially under the previous administration," a USCIS spokesman told the Times.

"We will pursue denaturalization proceedings for those individuals lying or misrepresenting themselves during the naturalization process," they added.

Since the start of his second term, Trump has led an aggressive deportation agenda and has actively worked to close loopholes and make it more difficult for foreigners to become US citizens.