Trump administration rages after Democrats call for military to refuse illegal orders

Washington DC - The White House on Wednesday slammed a call by six Democratic lawmakers for US military and intelligence personnel to refuse any illegal orders from President Donald Trump 's administration.

The Trump administration responded after Democratic lawmakers including Rep. Jason Crow (l.), as well as Senators Elisa Slotkin (c.) and Mark Kelly, called on US military and intelligence personnel to refuse illegal orders. © Collage: Screenshot/X/@SenatorSlotkin

"Top Democrats openly appeal to CIA and military officials to engage in rebellion against their Commander-in-Chief. Do not underestimate how dangerously radicalized the Democrat party has become," White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller posted on X.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also hit back against the message, describing it on X as "Stage 4 TDS," or "Trump Derangement Syndrome" – a term used by the far right to mock the president's opponents.

The group of Democratic senators and representatives – who themselves all have military or intelligence service backgrounds – said in a video posted Tuesday on X that "this administration is pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens."

"Right now, the threats to our constitution aren't just coming from abroad, but from right here at home," they said, adding: "You can refuse illegal orders."

They did not specify which orders they were referring to, but Trump's administration has come under fire for its use of forces both at home and abroad.

Inside the US, Trump has ordered the National Guard into multiple US cities – in many cases against the wishes of local officials, who have responded with legal challenges – in a bid to suppress protests.

And abroad, Trump has ordered strikes on boats in international waters, killing more than 80 people dead since early September.

Experts say the strikes are illegal and amount to extrajudicial killings even if they target known drug traffickers, an accusation for which the US has provided no evidence.