Trump administration shares bizarre slideshow revealing Golden Dome's features

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration used a bizarre slideshow presentation to detail his brand-new, four-layer Golden Dome missile defense system – which features lasers.

President Donald Trump revealed his four-layer Golden Dome missile defense system in a bizarre slideshow presentation. © REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

A government slideshow presentation on the Golden Dome missile defense system – labeled "Go Fast, Think Big" – was obtained by Reuters, revealing the details of Trump's plans for the project.

According to the slideshow, the Golden Dome will be made up of four layers, one based through the US' many satellites, and three others stationed on the ground.

At an estimated cost of about $175 billion, the Golden Dome will use satellites to sense, warn, and track missiles.

On the ground, it will use missile interceptors, radar, and possibly even lasers to stop potential attacks.

"They have a lot of money, but they don't have a target of what it costs yet," said a US official cited by Reuters.

Trump's plans have been compared to Israel's Iron Dome system, but it will need to be considerably more advanced due to the sheer geographical space that the Golden Dome will need to cover.

The presentation, which was provided to 3,000 defense contractors just last week, revealed plans to install 11 short-range batteries across the US, as well as in Alaska and Hawaii.