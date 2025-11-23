Trump viciously attacks Marjorie Taylor Greene after resignation: "Marjorie went BAD"

President Donald Trump (l.) slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene in a raging social media post released hours after her resignation from Congress. © AFP/Alex Wroblewski

"Marjorie 'Traitor' Brown, because of PLUMMETING Poll Numbers, and not wanting to face a Primary Challenger with a strong Trump Endorsement... has decided to call it quits,'" Trump posted on Truth Social on Saturday.

"Her relationship with the WORST Republican Congressman in decades, Tom Massie of Kentucky, also known as Rand Paul Jr. because he votes against the Republican Party (and really good legislation!), did not help her," he continued.

"For some reason, primarily that I refused to return her never ending barrage of phone calls, Marjorie went BAD. Nevertheless, I will always appreciate Marjorie, and thank her for her service to our Country!"

Trump's post doubled down on his accusation that MTG is a "traitor" to the MAGA cause, allegations the congresswoman said have prompted a wave of threats against her.

It was also a step-up from Trump's initial reaction to MTG's resignation on Friday, in which he told ABC News that he thought it was "great news for the country" but that he still hopes she's happy.

On Friday night, MTG announced her resignation from Congress, which will come into effect from January 5, 2026, citing the abuse she had received at the hands of her former MAGA colleagues.