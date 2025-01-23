Trump administration shutters White House Spanish language page

The administration of president Donald Trump has apparently shut down the Spanish-language page on the White House website. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

As of this week, visitors to whitehouse.gov/es now see an error message and the words "page not found" beneath an image of the White House.

Below that, visitors can click on "go to home page" which directs to whitehouse.gov, where a video montage plays featuring Trump.

The move was immediately met with criticism.

"Put this back," Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer posted on X.

"Deleting this resource makes it harder for fellow Americans to access essential information, and does nada to lower the costs of groceries for Americans," he said, referencing the wave of inflation that some voters said was their reason for voting for Trump.

According to the Hispanic Council think tank, 43 million people in the US speak Spanish fluently.