Trump administration sued by 20 states over Education Department cuts

Washington DC - A legal complaint has been lodged against the Trump administration by 20 Democratic States and the District of Columbia over mass funding cuts and layoffs at the Department of Education.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon, along with the President Donald Trump, face legal action after gutting the Department of Education. © IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Education Secretary Linda McMahon and President Donald Trump are being sued by the State of New York, Massachussetts, the District of Columbia, and 18 other states for the gutting of federal education.

"The Department of Education is essential," argues the lawsuit, which was filed in a Massachusetts federal court on Thursday. "Plaintiff States rely on the Department for an extraordinary array of programs."

"The Department provides funds for low-income children and students with disabilities. It enforces the laws that prohibit discrimination in education. It administers federal student aid programs."

The coalition of 20 states allege that Trump and Secretary McMahon's plans to totally dismantle the department are unlawful, as they "nullify" mandates set by Congress that require the department to fulfill certain responsibilities.

As the DOE was created by Congress, the Executive "cannot incapacitate it," the suit argues, making it a potential offense to obstruct the department from carrying out its required roles.