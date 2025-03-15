Trump administration sued by 20 states over Education Department cuts
Washington DC - A legal complaint has been lodged against the Trump administration by 20 Democratic States and the District of Columbia over mass funding cuts and layoffs at the Department of Education.
Education Secretary Linda McMahon and President Donald Trump are being sued by the State of New York, Massachussetts, the District of Columbia, and 18 other states for the gutting of federal education.
"The Department of Education is essential," argues the lawsuit, which was filed in a Massachusetts federal court on Thursday. "Plaintiff States rely on the Department for an extraordinary array of programs."
"The Department provides funds for low-income children and students with disabilities. It enforces the laws that prohibit discrimination in education. It administers federal student aid programs."
The coalition of 20 states allege that Trump and Secretary McMahon's plans to totally dismantle the department are unlawful, as they "nullify" mandates set by Congress that require the department to fulfill certain responsibilities.
As the DOE was created by Congress, the Executive "cannot incapacitate it," the suit argues, making it a potential offense to obstruct the department from carrying out its required roles.
Trump administration defends Education Department cuts
On Tuesday, the Trump administration announced plans to lay off nearly half of the Education Department's staff, leaving around 1,300 employees out of work in 90 days time.
"The lay-offs are an effective dismantling of the Department," the lawsuit states. "The Trump Administration cannot dismantle the Department of Education. It cannot override... the statutory framework prescribing the Department’s responsibilities."
In a statement to Fox News, Education Department spokesperson Madi Biedermann claimed the cuts were legal and based on a clear strategy.
"President Trump was elected with a mandate from the American public to return education authority to the states," Biedermann said.
"The Department of Education’s reduction in force was implemented carefully and in compliance with all applicable regulations and laws. They are strategic, internal-facing cuts that will not directly impact students and families."
Cover photo: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire