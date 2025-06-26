Trump administration sues all federal judges in Maryland over deportation orders

Greenbelt, Maryland - President Donald Trump 's Department of Justice (DOJ) is now suing every federal judge in the state of Maryland for blocking the administration's deportation efforts.

President Donald Trump's administration recently filed a lawsuit against 15 federal judges in the state of Maryland for opposing his anti-immigration efforts. © Collage: Kayla Bartkowski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Mandel NGAN / AFP

On Tuesday, the administration filed the lawsuit against 15 judges they argue have "used and abused their equitable powers to interfere with the prerogatives of the Executive Branch to an unprecedented degree."

The suit pointed to an order issued last month and signed by Chief Judge George L. Russell III which blocks the administration from deporting any immigrants detained in Maryland who file habeas corpus petitions with the district court to have their cases reviewed.

The Trump administration has been in an ongoing battle with federal judges across the country who have ruled against and blocked parts of his anti-immigration agenda, including its refusal to grant individuals due process before facing deportation.

In a statement on Wednesday, Attorney General Pam Bondi argued that Trump's "executive authority has been undermined since the first hours of his presidency by an endless barrage of injunctions designed to halt his agenda."