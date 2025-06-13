Trump administration sues New York over ban on courthouse immigration arrests

Albany, New York - President Donald Trump 's administration is suing the State of New York for attempting to block US Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents from conducting arrests at courthouses.

President Donald Trump's Department of Justice is suing New York over a law that prohibits immigration agents from making arrests at courthouses. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

On Thursday, the Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a complaint challenging the state's Protect Our Courts Act, which was signed into law by former Governor Andrew Cuomo in 2020 during Trump's first administration.

The DOJ claimed the provision "purposefully shields dangerous aliens from being lawfully detained" and "imposes criminal liability for violations of the shield."

"Lawless sanctuary city policies are the root cause of the violence that Americans have seen in California, and New York State is similarly employing sanctuary city policies to prevent illegal aliens from apprehension," Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement.

“This latest lawsuit in a series of sanctuary city litigation underscores the Department of Justice's commitment to keeping Americans safe and aggressively enforcing the law," Bondi added.

The lawsuit comes as Trump seeks to force Democratic-led states into complying with his aggressive anti-immigration agenda.

A spokesperson for current New York Governor Kathy Hochul called the move "a waste of federal resources," and argued individuals should "feel safe in our courthouses and other state facilities."