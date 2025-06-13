Trump administration sues New York over ban on courthouse immigration arrests
Albany, New York - President Donald Trump's administration is suing the State of New York for attempting to block US Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents from conducting arrests at courthouses.
On Thursday, the Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a complaint challenging the state's Protect Our Courts Act, which was signed into law by former Governor Andrew Cuomo in 2020 during Trump's first administration.
The DOJ claimed the provision "purposefully shields dangerous aliens from being lawfully detained" and "imposes criminal liability for violations of the shield."
"Lawless sanctuary city policies are the root cause of the violence that Americans have seen in California, and New York State is similarly employing sanctuary city policies to prevent illegal aliens from apprehension," Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement.
“This latest lawsuit in a series of sanctuary city litigation underscores the Department of Justice's commitment to keeping Americans safe and aggressively enforcing the law," Bondi added.
The lawsuit comes as Trump seeks to force Democratic-led states into complying with his aggressive anti-immigration agenda.
A spokesperson for current New York Governor Kathy Hochul called the move "a waste of federal resources," and argued individuals should "feel safe in our courthouses and other state facilities."
Immigrants' rights advocates slam the lawsuit
The New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) also heavily criticized the suit, describing it as "a blatant assault on justice that would turn New York’s courthouses into traps."
"This latest attempt by the Trump administration to meddle in our laws would push immigrant communities further into the shadows, throw due process out the window, and weaken trust in our justice system – making everyone less safe," the group said.
"It sends a dangerous message: that ICE can and should operate wherever it wants, regardless of the human cost," the statement added.
Cover photo: Collage: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & MANDEL NGAN / AFP