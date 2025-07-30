Trump reportedly "seriously" considering pardoning Sean "Diddy" Combs ahead of sentencing

Washington DC - President Donald Trump is reportedly considering granting a pardon for rapper Sean "P. Diddy" Combs, as he awaits sentencing.

A recent report claims President Donald Trump (r.) is "seriously" considering granting a pardon for rapper Sean Combs ahead of his trial sentencing. © Collage: Angela Weiss & Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

A source within the president's administration recently told Deadline that a pardon for Combs is being "seriously considered," while other insiders claimed the possibility has evolved from "just another Trump weave to an actionable event."

The report comes after Combs earlier this month was found not guilty of sweeping racketeering and sex trafficking charges, but was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Combs is now scheduled to face sentencing on October 3.

Trump and Combs have known each other for decades, with the president previously describing the rapper as a "good friend" back in 2012.

But as Trump ventured into politics, Combs began openly criticizing him, which tarnished their relationship.

After winning re-election, and as Combs' trial played out, Trump said during a press conference in May that while the rapper has said some "nasty" things about him in recent years, he would "look at the facts." The president claimed he would grant a pardon for anyone he felt was "mistreated," whether they liked him or not.