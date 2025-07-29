Marjorie Taylor Greene becomes first MAGA Republican to call Israel's assault on Gaza a "genocide"

Washington DC - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently became the first MAGA Republican to describe the dire situation in Gaza as a "genocide."

On Monday, the Georgia representative shared an X post admonishing Florida Rep. Randy Fines – who has made a habit of sharing derogatory posts about Palestinians and recently cheered on reports of people starving to death amid Israel's assault on Gaza.

MTG rebuked his remarks and expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people.

"It's the most truthful and easiest thing to say that [the October 7 Hamas attacks] in Israel was horrific, and all hostages must be returned, but so is the genocide, humanitarian crisis, and starvation happening in Gaza," MTG wrote.

"But a Jewish US Representative calling for the continued starvation of innocent people and children is disgraceful. His awful statement will actually cause more antisemitism," she added.

Greene has consistently pushed her "America First" ideals, arguing that the US should not be funding wars overseas or sending foreign aid while there are significant problems at home that need to be addressed.

Earlier this month, Greene voted alongside progressive Democrat Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar to cut $500 million that the US has sent to Israel, but the measure was rejected by the Republican-majority Congress in a 422-6 vote.