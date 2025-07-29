Marjorie Taylor Greene becomes first MAGA Republican to call Israel's assault on Gaza a "genocide"
Washington DC - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently became the first MAGA Republican to describe the dire situation in Gaza as a "genocide."
On Monday, the Georgia representative shared an X post admonishing Florida Rep. Randy Fines – who has made a habit of sharing derogatory posts about Palestinians and recently cheered on reports of people starving to death amid Israel's assault on Gaza.
MTG rebuked his remarks and expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people.
"It's the most truthful and easiest thing to say that [the October 7 Hamas attacks] in Israel was horrific, and all hostages must be returned, but so is the genocide, humanitarian crisis, and starvation happening in Gaza," MTG wrote.
"But a Jewish US Representative calling for the continued starvation of innocent people and children is disgraceful. His awful statement will actually cause more antisemitism," she added.
Greene has consistently pushed her "America First" ideals, arguing that the US should not be funding wars overseas or sending foreign aid while there are significant problems at home that need to be addressed.
Earlier this month, Greene voted alongside progressive Democrat Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar to cut $500 million that the US has sent to Israel, but the measure was rejected by the Republican-majority Congress in a 422-6 vote.
Marjorie Taylor Greene is once again at odds with President Trump and MAGA
While Greene's remarks do fall in line with the "America First" ethos pushed by Donald Trump, she has repeatedly criticized the president for straying away from it during his second term, as he has insisted on standing by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu throughout the conflicts in the region.
Her remarks on Israel also stand in opposition to the vast majority of the Republican Party and Trump's MAGA base, which have overwhelmingly supported his efforts in regard to Israel.
Responding to Greene's post, Laura Loomer, a far-right provocateur and close confidante to Trump, commented, "There is no genocide in Gaza."
Israel's mass killing of Palestinians in Gaza has been deemed a genocide by numerous legal experts, scholars of genocide, and human rights groups. On Monday, two Israeli human rights organizations – B'Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights Israel – became the latest to publicly agree with the classification.
Aaron Baker, a candidate who will be running to replace Fines in the primary to represent Florida's 6th Congressional District, also commented on Greene's post, writing, "I'm his declared primary opponent for 2026. We will right this wrong."
Cover photo: Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP