Trump's ex-lawyer confirmed as federal appeals court judge despite massive opposition

Washington DC - Emil Bove, President Donald Trump 's former personal lawyer, was confirmed by the Senate Tuesday to become a federal appellate judge in a 50-49 partisan vote.

The Senate confirmed Emil Bove, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, to a post on the 3rd US Circuit Court of Appeals. © REUTERS

The Republican-led Senate confirmed Bove as a judge on the 3rd US Circuit Court of Appeals, a lifetime appointment, despite fiery opposition from Democrats, who walked out of a Senate committee meeting in protest earlier this month.

Two GOP Senators – Alaska's Lisa Murkowski and Maine's Susan Collins – voted against the nomination, but Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the chamber and were able to carry the vote anyway.

A former federal prosecutor, Bove was nominated by Trump while serving as the third-ranking official in the Justice Department.

His nomination drew fierce criticism, and Senator Dick Durbin, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, issued a statement Tuesday night lambasting Bove after he got the new job.

"Mr. Bove's primary qualification appears to be his blind loyalty to this President," Durbin said, adding that Bove sided with January 6, 2021 rioters who stormed the Capitol, and fired career prosecutors who held them to account.

New Jersey Senators Cory Booker and Andy Kim issued a joint statement saying Bove's "professional record is marred by a pattern of abusive behavior, ethical breaches, and disdain for the norms of judicial integrity."