Trump administration threatens to slash federal funding for New York City's MTA

New York, New York - President Donald Trump 's administration is now threatening to take away federal funding from New York City's transit system if doesn't meet its demands.

On Tuesday, US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy sent a letter to Janno Lieber, the chief executive officer of the city's Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), demanding he "provide information about agency practices and expenditures," including "actions and plans to reduce crime on its system."

Duffy also requested data on transit crime, such as transit worker and customer assaults, and fare evasion.

"People traveling on the NYCT subway system to reach their jobs, education, health care, and other critical services need to feel secure and travel in a safe environment," Duffy wrote.

"I appreciate your attention to this matter to avoid further consequences, up to and including redirecting or withholding funding," he added, giving Lieber until March 31 to comply with the demands.

Governor Kathy Hochul and NYC Mayor Eric Adams have also made transit safety a top priority, despite a steady decrease in incidents over the past years.

In a statement to 1010Wins, John McCarthy, the MTA's policy and external relations chief, said the agency is "happy" to share the data, which shows crime is down 40% since 2020.