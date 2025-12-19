Trump administration wants white men to file racial discrimination complaints

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration is encouraging white men to file workplace discrimination claims in its latest attempt to stoke racial resentment.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission encouraged white men to file workplace discrimination complaints. © IMAGO / imagebroker

"Are you a white male who's experienced discrimination at work based on your race or sex?" the acting chair of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Andrea Lucas, wrote on X this week.

"You may have a claim to recover money under federal civil rights laws," she wrote.

"The EEOC is committed to identifying, attacking, and eliminating ALL race and sex discrimination – including against white male employees and applicants."

The EEOC is a federal agency created under the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to tackle sexism and racism in the workplace. The wider law sought to combat segregation of Black Americans affected by the ongoing legacy of chattel slavery and white supremacy in the US.

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has sought to dismantle any and all diversity programs across the federal government, and threatened companies that practice such policies.

The EEOC now emphasizes "DEI-related discrimination" on its website. Under Lucas, the agency is also taking on what it calls discrimination against American workers.

"Many employers have policies and practices preferring illegal aliens, migrant workers, or non-immigrant guest workers (guest worker visa holders) over American workers – in direct violation of federal employment law," she said in a statement last month.

And media reports suggest the agency has stopped investigating complaints of workplace discrimination against trans people, who have been in the Trump administration's crosshairs.