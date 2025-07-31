Trump's DOJ alters discrimination guidelines to reflect anti-DEI push and fight "anti-white racism"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration recently ordered recipients of federal funds to ban diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs in an effort to fight supposed discrimination against white Americans.

Trump's Department of Justice has issued a memo outlining new discrimination policies that seek to avoid supposed discrimination against white Americans. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

On Wednesday, the Department of Justice (DOJ) released a memo, written by Attorney General Pam Bondi, which argued that the federal government in recent years has "turned a blind eye toward, or even encouraged, various discriminatory practices."

"No longer," Bondi wrote. "Going forward, the federal government will not stand by while recipients of federal funds engage in discrimination."

The memo provides a number of "best practices" for grant recipients to avoid violating federal law, such as not using "race, sex, or other protected characteristics for employment, program participation, resource allocation, or other similar activities."

Violators can now face "significant legal risks."

At the beginning of his second term, Trump signed an executive order aimed at dismantling federal DEI policies and those that aim to counter systemic racism, as for decades, conservatives have argued that such policies discriminate against white Americans.

According to Axios, Trump and his administration have actively sought to reinterpret Civil Rights-era laws to focus on "anti-white racism" rather than discrimination against people of color.