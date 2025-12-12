Trump administration's top dogs gang up on CNN in escalation of attacks

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration stepped up its attacks on CNN, whose future lies at the center of a highly politicized bidding war for Warner Bros. Discovery.

Top members of the Trump administration launched coordinated social media attacks on CNN, following the president's lead. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Echoing the president's frequent anti-media barbs, senior members of his administration lashed out Thursday.

"CNN = Chicken News Network," White House communications director Steven Cheung wrote on X Thursday, calling CNN cowardly for not inviting Trump's extremist advisor Stephen Miller to be interviewed "presumably because they are scared Stephen will school them."

Vice President JD Vance then shared the post, adding: "If CNN wants to be a real news network it should feature important voices from our administration."

A CNN spokesperson said Miller would be welcome back on the channel, Fox News reported Thursday.

"As a news organization, we make editorial decisions about the stories we cover and when, and that depends on the news priorities of the day. We look forward to having Stephen on again in the future as the news warrants," the CNN spokesperson was quoted as saying.

The harshest attack on CNN from the Trump administration came from an official White House account called Rapid Response 47, which went after Kaitlan Collins, one of the network's most prominent correspondents, saying she "is not a journalist. She is a mouthpiece for the Democrat Party."

On Wednesday, the president confronted another CNN journalist similarly, and said "you know you work for the Democrats, don't you? You are basically an arm of the Democrat Party."