White House's latest explanation for Trump's hand bandage raises eyebrows

Washington DC - The White House came up with the latest excuse for the eye-catching bandage President Donald Trump has worn on the back of his right hand recently: an excessive amount of handshakes.

President Donald Trump's bandage is related to the amount of handshakes he engages in, according to the White House. © REUTERS

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reiterated a response she gave months ago after the 79-year-old president was seen with a bruise on his right hand covered by a thick layer of makeup.

"As for the bandages on the hand, we've also given you an explanation for that," Leavitt told reporters.

"In the past, the president is literally constantly shaking hands."

She added: "He's also on a daily aspirin regimen, which is something his physical examinations has said in the past as well, which can contribute to the bruise that you see."

As the oldest person to ever be elected US president, Trump has fiercely defended his personal health, contrasting that with his predecessor Joe Biden, whom the Republican consistently accused of being cognitively unfit to lead the country.

He posted a long message defending his health on Truth Social Tuesday night, calling investigations by news organizations into his physical fitness as equivalent to "sedition, maybe even treason."