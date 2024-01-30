Trump allies pull resolution to prematurely declare him RNC nominee

Washington DC - Members of the Republican National Committee (RNC) decided at the last minute to squash their proposed resolution to declare Donald Trump the party's nominee ahead of their annual winter meetup.

A resolution for the Republican National Committee to declare Donald Trump (l.) their nominee was pulled from the party's agenda ahead of an annual meetup. © Collage: Nicholas Kamm & PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP

Last week Maryland Committeeman and former Trump campaign manager David Bossie introduced the resolution to the committee, which sought to snub candidate Nikki Haley's continuing campaign by awarding Trump the RNC nomination prematurely.

The party was expected to discuss the resolution at their upcoming closed-door meeting in Las Vegas, but AP News reports that party officials said the topic was removed from the event's agenda at the last minute.

Bossie's efforts come as Trump has been dominating the GOP primaries, with Haley being the last standing challenger.

While Trump is expected to win the next primary vote in South Carolina, Haley has vowed to stay in the race, without indicating if or when she plans to drop out.

Though the committee has not revealed why the resolution was withdrawn, Trump argued against the effort on Truth Social after it was leaked to the public.

"While [the RNC] have far more votes than necessary to do it, I feel, for the sake of PARTY UNITY, that they should NOT go forward with the plan," the former president wrote.