Trump escalates trade wars with new tariff on Mexico and EU

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Saturday said major US trading partners Mexico and the European Union would face a 30% tariff starting next month, ramping up pressure for deals in his trade wars.

© Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Both sets of duties would take effect August 1, Trump said in separate letters posted to his Truth Social platform, citing Mexico's role in illicit drugs flowing into the US and a trade imbalance with the EU, respectively.

The duties are higher than the 25% levy Trump imposed on Mexican goods earlier this year, although products entering the US under the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement are exempted.

Canada had earlier received a similar letter setting out 35% tariffs on its goods.

The EU tariff is also markedly steeper than the 20% levy Trump unveiled in April, as negotiations with the bloc continue.