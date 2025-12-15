Trump allies to appear in Wisconsin court over felony charges for 2020 fake electors scheme

Madison, Wisconsin - On Monday, several of President Donald Trump 's close allies and former campaign employees will attend a court hearing in regard to charges they face for their alleged roles in the 2020 fake electors scheme.

According to AP News, Dane County Circuit Judge John Hyland will decide during the hearing whether the case involving 11 felony charges brought against Kenneth Chesebro, an attorney who advised Trump's campaign; Mike Roman, Trump's director of Election Day operations in 2020; and Jim Troupis, a former Dane County judge, has enough evidence to go to trial.

In 2024, the Wisconsin Department of Justice charged the three for allegedly defrauding the 10 Republican electors who cast their ballots for Trump in 2020.

They allegedly did not tell those voters that their certificate would be used in a scheme to submit paperwork to then-Vice President Mike Pence falsely claiming that Trump had won the state that year.

The scheme, which is believed to have originated in Wisconsin, was also carried out in Georgia, Michigan, and Nevada.

Though the charges in Wisconsin were filed last year, the case has been tied up as the three defendants have tried desperately to get Judge Hyland to step down from the case, to no avail.