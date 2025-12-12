Marjorie Taylor Greene reportedly plotting to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson

Washington DC - Insiders have reported that outgoing Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is planning on ousting House Speaker Mike Johnson as one final parting blow before she leaves.

Three anonymous sources told MS NOW that MTG has been quietly plotting the scenes to have Johnson removed.

The two have long had a tense relationship, but things got especially rocky when the US government went into a more than month-long shutdown in October, which the Georgia congresswoman largely blamed on Johnson.

Any motion to vacate the chair of house speaker would need the support of at least nine Republicans, which insiders admitted was unlikely.

On Tuesday, MTG lashed out at Johnson during an interview on CNN, claiming that he doesn't take Republican women seriously.

"You're seeing Republican women lash out directly at the speaker because he sidelines us and doesn't take us seriously," she said.

She's not alone, either, as Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik on Tuesday told the Wall Street Journal that she believes "Republicans would vote for new leadership" if given the opportunity.