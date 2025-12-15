Fed chair frontrunner Kevin Hassett pledges independence from Trump

Washington DC - Kevin Hassett, President Donald Trump 's economic adviser and his favorite to lead the Federal Reserve, said Sunday that the central bank's mission was to demonstrate independence – but the president's opinion "matters."

President Donald Trump's economic adviser Kevin Hassett speaks in front of a TV camera at the White House in Washington DC on November 13, 2025. © REUTERS

As a top adviser to the president, "I talk about almost everything with him almost every day," Hassett said during an appearance on CBS' Face the Nation.

"I've certainly talked about monetary policy," he said, when asked whether he would frequently consult the president if picked to replace Jerome Powell, whose term as Fed chair ends in May.

"I think he (Trump) has very strong and well-founded views about what we ought to do. But in the end, the job of the Fed is to be independent," Hassett said.

And when asked whether the president's voice would have "equal weighting" with voting members on the Fed's Board of Governors, Hassett replied: "No, no... he would have no weight."

"It's just his opinion matters if it's good, you know, if it's based on data," he added.

On December 2, Trump suggested that Hassett (63) was his favorite to replace Powell.

Hassett, a PhD economist, chairs the National Economic Council, a White House body that advises the president and his cabinet on policymaking. He often appears on television touting the president's policies.

During Trump's first term, Hassett served as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, another body more dedicated to research and analysis.